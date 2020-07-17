Slaven Bilic urges West Brom to ‘finish the job’ and secure Premier League promotion | Football News



















0:28



Slaven Bilic admits there is pressure on his West Brom side, but is confident they will secure promotion to the Premier League

Slaven Bilic admits there is pressure on his West Brom side, but is confident they will secure promotion to the Premier League

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has told his players to “step across the line and finish the job” as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Bilic’s side, along with Leeds, have led the way in the Sky Bet Championship for much of the season.

Huddsf’ld vs W Brom Live on

Brentford have kept up the pressure on the leading two, however, winning all seven matches they have contested since football resumed after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leeds now require just a point from their final two matches to seal promotion, while the Baggies have their future in their own hands, but know that any slip-up could be punished by Brentford, or even fourth-placed Fulham.

Despite that, Bilic is happy with how his players are handling the pressure and denied there is any sort of crisis stemming from recent performances or results.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is happy with how his players are dealing with the pressure of their promotion push

“We don’t have any sort of crisis in performance, that’s what I am telling the players. We are good and we know we are,” Bilic said ahead of Friday’s Sky Live game at Huddersfield.

“Now it’s time to step across the line and finish the job. You must manage this intensity from the start but don’t panic, keep it calm. Believe in yourself.

“I’m really happy with how we are dealing with it [the pressure] and really happy with how we are playing and every aspect of the game.

Live on Sky: Huddersfield vs West Brom Watch Huddersfield vs West Brom live on Football from 5pm on Friday; Kick off 5.30pm.

“It’s in our hands completely. Brentford are pushing us but we will do everything we can.

“[We mustn’t] play like we did against Blackburn in the last 20 minutes, when we tried to score like it was a basketball game, we don’t need to.

“Why? Because we are good and we don’t rely on luck or that something’s going to happen. We’re going to make it happen.”

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championhsip match between West Brom and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championhsip match between West Brom and Fulham

Friday’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium is followed by a home game with QPR on Wednesday in what they hope will be their final match of the season, with Bilic emphasising that they have had their destiny in their own hands since early in the season.

Bilic added: “Since round seven, we are there [in the automatic promotion places], all this time. So we haven’t relied since September on anybody else to do our job.

“We have to do our job and we are going to. We will not let anybody take it from us.”