Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious reply to Gauri Khan’s tweet

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan has a great sense of humour. His interviews or when he’s turned up as host on television shows and other events provide enough proof that he’s a man with an abundance of wit. But, it turns out that he’s not the only one in the family who has his way with words. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri too has time and again indulged in banter with her husband and given him a taste of his own medicine.

Today, the couple indulged in a friendly banter session on social media. Gauri Khan shared a special throwback picture from Grevin Wax Museum, Paris. The phot features Shah Rukh Khan and the actor’s wax statue. The caption for Gauri’s post read, “”Two much to handle… âÂ¤ï¸Â @iamsrk (sic)”.

Two much to handle… âÂ¤ï¸Â @iamsrk #museegrevin pic.twitter.com/DJxH2u68sX

— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 17, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to react to the tweet in classic SRK style. His reply read, “Aur for the last 1 year and 6 months dono ghar pe hain.” (both have been sitting at home for last 1 year and 6 months)

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan was hinting at the fact that his last release Zero was one and a half years ago. While reports are strong that he’ll be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani, we’re yet to receive an official confirmation from either parties involved.