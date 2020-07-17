SEC Network showcasing throwbacks to classic showdowns

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

SEC Network continues its focus on SECN’s original and studio programming, including live editions of The Paul Finebaum Show and Marty & McGee, and a marathon weekend of SEC Rewind, featuring throwbacks to great SEC showdowns, and SEC Featured, which is a round-up of features highlighting SEC standouts in all sports.

Additional programming highlights include:

• Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

• Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

• Best of Marty & McGee’s Show and Tell: A compilation of the duo’s segments from the past three months, as they peek into the lives of some of sports & entertainment’s biggest names, including country music stars Kane Brown and Luke Combs, NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson, The Bachelor’s Madi Prewitt, SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne and South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.

