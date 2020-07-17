Screen Sharing: How to share screen during Messenger Rooms video call

Facebook recently introduced a screen sharing feature for Messenger app video calling feature as well as Messenger Rooms, which, confusingly, can be accessed from within the Messenger app.

Facebook has added the support to share a screen with up to 16 people on a Rooms group video call compared to 8 people on the normal Messenger video call.

Follow our step-by-step guide to know how to use this feature.

Untitled Carousel How to use the new screen sharing feature on Messenger app Facebook has added a new feature to Facebook Messenger app that allows users to share their screen with friends and family during an ongoing video call. Users can now share their screens on one-on-one conversations or during a group video all.

To do this, you will have to create a new room using Messenger Rooms feature and share the invite to other people. After people have joined the room, you can share the screen with them. Here’s how to do it.

Pre-requisites:



The latest version of the Messenger app

Working internet connectivity





Steps to share screen on Messenger Rooms

1. Open Messenger app on your smartphone



2. Tap on People button from the bottom of the screen



3. Now, tap on Create a Room option and invite up to 16 people



4. Once people have joined, swipe up the panel from the bottom



5. Now, tap on Share Your Screen

