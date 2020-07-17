Screen Sharing: How to share screen during Messenger Rooms video call

Facebook recently introduced a screen sharing feature for Messenger app video calling feature as well as Messenger Rooms, which, confusingly, can be accessed from within the Messenger app.
Pre-requisites:
Facebook has added the support to share a screen with up to 16 people on a Rooms group video call compared to 8 people on the normal Messenger video call.
Follow our step-by-step guide to know how to use this feature.
To do this, you will have to create a new room using Messenger Rooms feature and share the invite to other people. After people have joined the room, you can share the screen with them. Here’s how to do it.
The latest version of the Messenger app
Working internet connectivity
Steps to share screen on Messenger Rooms
1.
Open Messenger app on your smartphone
2.
Tap on People button from the bottom of the screen
3.
Now, tap on Create a Room option and invite up to 16 people
4.
Once people have joined, swipe up the panel from the bottom
5.
Now, tap on Share Your Screen
6.
It will then prompt a popup saying ‘Exposing sensitive info during casting/recording, accept the prompt by tapping on Start now button