Saint West Steals the Show as the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Channel the Spice Girls in Epic Photo Opp

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends sisters!

There’s nothing the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves more than getting dressed up—and as Kim Kardashian‘s recent Instagram post proves, they’re trend-setting high-fashion game is stronger than ever.

In the photo, uploaded Thursday night, a red-haired Kim is posing alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. You might not notice who the group resembles at first, but it’s definitely clear after reading Kim’s caption: “Spice Girls.”

Though the sisters didn’t necessarily undergo the head-to-toe transformations that they usually do on Halloween to channel other famous stars, there’s no denying that they’re channeling the iconic ’90s girl band (whether they meant to or not).