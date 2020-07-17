Rich Mexicans are fleeing to Miami and funneling money overseas

Article content continued

But Lopez Obrador’s tax laws, passed in October, have made those outflows more pronounced in Mexico. The crackdown is now accelerating, with major companies including Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB hit by fraud charges, and some wealthy Mexicans worry their assets could be seized or they could be thrown in jail.

“You have all these political attacks on the wealthy, and that is creating a lot of fear,” said Salvador Juncadella, director of business strategy at Boston-based investment adviser Twin Focus, which is seeking to capture clients from Mexico and other countries in Latin America.

Rich Mexicans are increasingly moving their family office operations to U.S. cities like Miami, Boston and New York, according to Juncadella and other advisers, some of whom asked not to be named speaking of client actions. Four of them said at least 20% of local wealth-management accounts have moved abroad since 2018.