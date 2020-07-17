Report: NFL teams telling players training camp will begin on schedule

The NFL and NFLPA are still sorting through a number of matters related to playing the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but multiple teams have informed players that training camp will begin later this month.

Earlier in the week, the Kansas City Chiefs contacted players and told them they will be moving forward with training camp. The team asked rookies and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, multiple other teams have also sent memos to players giving them reporting dates for training camp later this month.