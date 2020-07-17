Rental properties and investments will power this B.C. couple’s solid retirement

Article content continued

Before Ernie is 65, the couple will have RRSP income of $45,200, TFSA income of $7,690, taxable income of $28,120 and net rents of $15,179 and Elyse’s present income of $25,000 before tax. The total, $121,189 less TFSA cash flow, taxed at an average rate of 17 per cent after splits of eligible income and with TFSA cash flow restored could provide $8,500 per month.

In the next period, when Elyse has retired, income would be as before less her $25,000 salary but with the addition of Ernie’s $7,362 OAS and his estimated benefit of $12,269 from CPP. That is a total of $115,820. Take off TFSA cash flow and after 17 per cent average tax on income adjusted for eligible splits and TFSA cash-flow restored, the couple would have $8,120 per month to spend.

Finally, when Elyse is 65, the couple’s income would rise with her $7,362 OAS and estimated $7,055 annual CPP benefit. That is a total of $130,237. Take off TFSA cash flow and, after eligible splits of income and 18 per cent average tax and with TFSA cash flow restored, they could have more than $9,000 per month to spend.

Retirement Stars: 4 **** out of 5

E-mail [email protected] for a free Family Finance analysis.