Ranveer Singh begins prep for Zoya Akhtar’s next untitled film!



Looks like Ranveer Singh is all set to team up with Zoya Akhtar once again for her next film. The two have already collaborated on Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. According to reports, Zoya Akhtar is planning a film on an undercover cop who infiltrates an underworld gang. She’s bought the rights of the Hollywood film, Departed.

According to reports in a daily, Ranveer Singh has begun prepping for the film. He even visited his hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar’s Bandra salon. Zoya wants to make sure Ranveer Singh fits the bill. Hence, the actor visited his most trusted hairstylist, who helped him with his hair in films like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Padmaavat.

A source reveals to the daily, “Ranveer wants to make a strong impression with the first look and hence, went to Darshan’s salon well ahead of the look test. The duo is in the process of creating two diverse avatars for him. While he will be clean-shaven for his cop act, the actor wants to try a dramatic look for the portions that will see him as a mole in the world of gangsters. Ranveer wore a mask and maintained social distancing as he ventured out after almost four months.”

Now we’re really excited about this one. We’re sure this actor-director duo will blow our minds away once again.