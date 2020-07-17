Puig won’t sign with Braves after testing positive for COVID-19

Puig is still formally a free agent. He appeared to be on his way toward signing with the Atlanta Braves, but it had not yet been officially announced. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, no deal was ever actually agreed, with the two sides set for more serious talks if Puig tested negative. Now that that has not happened, he won’t join the Braves, who will look for extra offense elsewhere.

Puig hit .267 with 24 home runs in 149 games between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019. He struggled to find a landing spot as a free agent for much of the offseason.