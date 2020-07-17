Priyanka Chopra’s knockout performances over the years

Priyanka Chopra has been an actor who has captured your attention with some truly power-packed performances down the years. Sometimes, she’s carried the film on her shoulders and sometimes, she took your breath away with just a single scene. Here’s looking at some of Priyanka’s knockout performances in Hindi films over the years.

There is this scene in Abbas-Mustan’s Aitraaz (2004) where Priyanka Chopra looks seductively at Akshay Kumar leaving him rattled. Because she’s sizing him up and gauging his availability, Akshay seemed uncomfortable. She effectively turned the tables on the male gaze with a subtle expression. An actress was born that moment as you marvelled at her audacity. She chases Akshay with the instincts of a predator and you were rooting for the bad girl all the way. The film, an unofficial remake of Disclosure, bitch-slapped us with the fact that yes, there’s something called female sexuality and it too can cause havoc. Priyanka was relatively a newcomer then but her confident handling of the role made everyone take notice of the fact that there was naked talent smouldering under that hot bod. She won the Filmfare Best Actor in a Negative Role trophy that year. Life’s been positive for her ever since…

There is this scene in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008), where a distraught Priyanka is forced to terminate her pregnancy. The anguish and the humiliation depicted by her is as real as it gets. Also, at some point when she gets high on alcohol and gets into a one-night-stand, she lives the nightmare of a single girl lost without an emotional anchor. Itís a hard-hitting, visceral, layer-by-layer unpeeling of innocence, which was so hard to essay. It was a gutsy move for the actress but she never really lacked guts. This was one film, which didnít have strong male leads and yet her achingly real performance carried the day. No wonder she won both the Filmfare Best Actor and the National Award for her mind-blowing act.

In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009), she’s a street smart girl who wants nothing else than to marry the man she loves and is willing to die for him. The film centred around Shahid Kapoor’s twin roles. Priyanka didn’t have much to do in the film and yet she left a mark. Her most engaging scene is perhaps where she dances with abandonment on her wedding night. It’s not a clinically choreographed dance number. Her steps look in tandem with her heart. The sense of joy and fulfilment she brings to that simple scene makes her a screen stealer alright.

Maybe Vishal Bhardwaj was testing her temperament, so to speak in Kaminey. Because he went on to give her one of the best roles of her career in 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). Yes, the film may have bombed at the box-office but it’s worth a re-watch just for her performance alone. She took a fiendish delight in playing a femme fatale with a yen for husbands and a hunger for killing them. Like the Black Widow spider, she ensnared her victims with gossamer strands and slowly drained the lifeblood away from their beating n heart, toying with them and making them willing partners in their own death. It was a flawed film made unforgettable by her macabre performance. She won the Filmfare Critics’ Award for her spine-chilling act.

Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath (2012) was again centred around her male lead Hrithik Roshan. She played the role of someone who offers a balm to his wounded heart. Priyanka shone in the small scene designed to focus on just her. We see her enthusiastically lay down plans of opening a beauty parlour. She plays someone who is satisfied with the everyday joys of life and has no burning ambition to reach the sky. All she wants is a little heaven for herself and for the man she loves.

There is a scene in Anurag Basu’s Barfi! (2012), where Priyanka’s character Jhilmil wants to relieve herself. She’s autistic and she needs assistance. She can’t convey what she wants. Itís more by chance than reasoning that Ranbir Kapoor realises what she needs. Her embarrassment in the scene is genuine but so is her relief that someone has cared for her without judging her. When you play a normal lover on screen, you have so many references to rely upon. What do you do when you play an autistic person? Perhaps, some roles require you to blindly trust your heart and let go. Thatís what she did in the film. She let go. And flew across that tightrope. Barfi! is one film which she can proudly show her grandchildren and say, – ‘There’s some good stuff in there for sure done by your granny. So load up on the popcorn guys and keep those hankies handy’.

Priyanka Chopra didn’t look like the real-life Mary Kom. Featuring her in a film on the iconic boxer was like asking Sylvester Stallone to play Mohammed Ali. But that’s outward appearances we’re talking about. Inwardly, she’s as determined, as focussed and as much of a fighter as the great sportswoman she had the honour of portraying. And that’s what finally mattered in the end. The spirit shone through. Priyanka went through bouts of rigorous training to get in shape for the role. She learned the ropes of boxing in the process. She put on muscles in places she never knew existed. But more than the gut-wrenching fight choreography, which made you aware of every punch handled by the boxer, it was the emotional intensity that shook you. She may have played a tough cookie but her heart crumbled for the man she loved. She looked vulnerable when she looked at him. And being a mother brought a certain glow to her face, a certain energy to her body, which didn’t exist before. Omung Kumar’s Mary Kom (2014) remains both a physical and mental triumph for Priyanka in more ways than one.

Priyanka’s character wants to divorce her husband in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) after trying hard to make the marriage work. She also has a soft spot for her ex. This one-line description contained a gamut of emotions – all of which were expertly brought out by Priyanka. It’s her most realistic portrayal till date, free of melodrama and cinematic liberties. She brought out the dilemma of modern girls, who find themselves pulled in different directions by demands of society, family as well as their own hearts.

It was brave of her to play Kashibai in a film titled Bajirao Mastani (2015). While Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani have become the stuff of legend, little is known about Bajirao’s wife Kashibai. But through her nuanced performance, Priyanka made sure that the audiences never forget Kashibai. She had our sympathy as the wife who realises her husband has lost his heart to another woman. There is a certain glow on her face before the epiphany, which is missing afterwards. Only a sensitive performer could have brought out that stoic anguish. And Priyanka deservedly won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor trophy for her remarkable performance.

In the 2019 film The Sky is Pink, Priyanka played Aditi Chaudhary, the mother of the motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder which finally took her life when she was just 18. The film was a fictionalised account of her parents’ struggle to get her cured. Priyanka played Aditi with the panache it deserved. The image of a sleep-deprived Aditi attacking her husband was goose-bumps inducing indeed.