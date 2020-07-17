Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends a big virtual hug for Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif are close pals and that’s no news. The two have been tight for years now and never miss a chance to shower love on each other. It was Katrina’s birthday yesterday and Priyanka Chopra posted a special Instagram story for her. She posted a throwback picture with Katrina and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina, Thank you for being such a kind and loving friend. Miss you tons! Sending a big virtual birthday hug.”

Katrina turned 37 yesterday and lots of people from the industry wished the stunner including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Katrina took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebration last night , as she cut her birthday cake at home.