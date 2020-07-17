Privacy and security are key to contact tracing apps

Article content continued

Finally, the private and public sector must work together to develop a system of transparent checks and balances. In particular, any solution using data-gathering must include an opt-in feature, as well as clear guidelines about who gets to use the data and how they get to use it.

Should exposure notification produce the intended results, people should be able to swiftly and easily uninstall these apps — call it mass un-adoption. The underlying data must be easily discarded, and, especially in centralized data models, there must be no long-term data footprint that could be leveraged for surveillance purposes of any kind.

No one yet knows if exposure notification apps will be the sought-after silver bullet that significantly lowers COVID-19 infection rates. But if app-builders and public health agencies can properly leverage these platforms, they can fight the spread of the virus while assuring users their privacy will be protected. Whatever the solution might be, security-by-design is the key to both public peace of mind and true social impact.

Charles Eagan is Chief Technology Officer at BlackBerry.