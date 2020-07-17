Pregnant Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share First Magazine Cover Together

Equally nervous and excited to become a mom, Nikki said she’s most afraid when it comes to “protecting your own.”

“You always want to be there by their side to protect them on whatever it may be,” the 36-year-old told Mini Magazine.

Luckily, Nikki won’t just have Artem by her side, but her twin sister, Brie Bella, too. The pair lives next-door to each other, and like Nikki, Brie is set to give birth any day now (making her and Daniel Bryan‘s firstborn, Birdie Danielson, a big sister!).

Nikki expressed her gratitude for their close proximity, explaining, “I feel this will make them more like siblings than cousins.”

“Quarantine has made me realize a lot of what is important, and environment and family are definitely two of them,” she added.