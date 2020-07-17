Police Have Too Much Access to People’s Data, German Court Rules

BERLIN — The German police and intelligence agencies have excessive access to citizens’ mobile and internet communications, the country’s Constitutional Court said on Friday, ordering the existing laws to be tightened.

It was the latest decision by the court to support personal privacy over public security concerns in the digital sphere, which, taken together, have made the country a world leader in protecting personal privacy.

Critics charge that the string of court decisions could hinder the ability of security services to prevent crimes and terrorist attacks.

Under existing laws, the police and prosecutors can tap into an individual’s cellphone and internet data in the course of a criminal investigation, allowing them to see basic personal information that is stored by the telecom providers.