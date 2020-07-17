Philip Cross: Help business as well as households

Article content continued

According to Stein, the Bagehot approach won’t work in the current downturn because corporate debt is already at too high a level, while the unpredictable course of both the pandemic and government’s response to it make it impossible to differentiate between good and bad debt. Instead the federal government has to be prepared to buy debt from firms. To protect central bank independence, government — which of course ultimately means taxpayers — must absorb these losses.

The mounting stress on firms, especially small businesses, is why surveys show nearly a quarter of them aren’t certain they will survive the current crisis. Just last week we saw a wave of retail bankruptcies, including Le Château, DavidsTea, and the venerable Brooks Brothers. Despite this threat to the sustained recovery of jobs and income in Canada, the solvency crisis of firms draws little attention from a government fixated on households and distracted by its own ethical failings. It will be a hollow victory indeed if many Canadians survive the first stage of the crisis only to see their employers go out of business later this year or next.