Personal assistant Tyrese Haspil arrested after Gokada tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh killed

A personal assistant arrested Friday (local ) in the slaying of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who was found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo was believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money”, police said.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, of Brooklyn , faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded body was found Tuesday afternoon by a cousin who had gone to his apartment to check on him.

Gokada company founder and CEO Fahim Saleh. (Associated Press)

Mr Haspil had handled finances and personal matters for Mr Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.

Information on Mr Haspil’s arraignment or a lawyer who could speak on his behalf were not immediately available.

Police said officers responding to the cousin’s 911 call discovered Mr Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his luxury seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side.

Investigators recovered security video showing Mr Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.

The video also showed a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn’t authorised to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said investigators determined that Mr Haspil assaulted Mr Saleh in the elevator with a stun gun a day before his body was found. Speaking to reporters about the arrest, Chief Harrison would not say when police believe Mr Saleh was killed, nor would he discuss other details about the case or take questions.

Investigators initially believed that the relative who went to check on Mr Saleh may have interrupted the assailant before that person fled out a back exit.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

A New York Police cruiser is parked at 265 East Houston Street in New York. (Associated Press)

Mr Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.