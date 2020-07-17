OSC alleges market manipulation at cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare

Article content continued

OSC staff allege Coinsquare inflated the trading volumes on its platform through reporting “wash” trades representing over 90 per cent of its reported trading volume between July 2018 and December 2019.

In June, online publication Vice reported it had leaked correspondence that showed the involvement of the company’s chief executive Cole Diamond in wash trades at the exchange.

In addition to Cole and Rostand, the OSC statement of allegations also names Felix Mazer, Coinsquare’s chief compliance officer.

None of the allegations have been proven.

More to come…

