NRL news, Canterbury Bulldogs sign Nick Cotric

The Bulldogs have pulled off a massive coup in signing Raiders star Nick Cotric on a lengthy deal from next season.

Cotric is expected to officially agree to join the Bulldogs later today on a three-year deal worth around $1.8 million.

It’s the second major signing for the rebuilding franchise after bagging England prop Luke Thompson earlier this season.

Despite losing coach Dean Pay earlier this week, the Dogs have put their foot on the recruitment pedal as they look to revamp a roster desperate for fresh blood.

It’s a big get for the Bulldogs, with the winger forming an integral part of Ricky Stuart’s lineup at the Raiders.

Cotric reportedly turned down a five-year, $2.5 million offer to stay at Canberra.

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut for the Raiders in 2017, and last year played for both New South Wales and Australia.

Earlier this week Immortal Andrew Johns named Cotric as one of the key players the Bulldogs needed to sign as the continue their rebuilding, but he warned it could take five years for the club to be competitive again.

The Bulldogs are yet to confirm a coach for 2021, following Pay’s departure on Tuesday. Steve Georgallis has taken over on an interim basis, with Trent Barrett reportedly the front-runner to get the gig next year.

The club has also reportedly offered Kieran Foran a new 12-month deal, but on a greatly reduced salary.

MORE TO COME.