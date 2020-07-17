Nikola Jokic “best big” in NBA, new Nuggets guard says

Dwight Howard. Al Jefferson. Marc Gasol. Deandre Ayton. Anthony Davis.

Troy Daniels hooped with ‘em all.

And yet when someone asked Thursday what it was like to finally hook up with Nikola Jokic in Florida again, the new Nuggets sharpshooter fired back with this: “Best big in the league, man.”

Come again?

“Who wouldn’t want to play with the best?” Daniels said during a media Zoom chat from inside the NBA campus at Walt Disney World resort. “If you don’t want to play with the best, you don’t belong here. (Jokic is) the best big in the league.”

For context, this came from a guy who opened the season taking feeds from the aforementioned Davis in Los Angeles.

Daniels, a 6-foot-4 wing guard, had signed with the Nuggets back on March 5 after being waived by the Lakers, for whom he played in 41 games this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds over 11.1 minutes per contest.

The former VCU standout got into one game with Denver, playing for about a minute and missing on a trey during a 109-95 win over Milwaukee on March 9, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the league.

With a chunk of the Nuggets’ rotation either not yet in Orlando or waiting to be cleared to play, this week has provided the first opportunity since the NBA’s restart for Daniels to work extensively with Jokic, Denver’s All-Star center.

“He’s very talented, can pass the ball, which I love as a shooter,” offered the new Nuggets guard, who’s drained 39.6% of his 3-point attempts over seven seasons. “He’s going to command a lot of double teams, which will open up a lot of things for me.”