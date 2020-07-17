Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Delayed One Year Following Controversy

RELATED STORIES

More fallout from Nick Cannon‘s anti-Semitic fiasco: Lionsgate is delaying the launch of Cannon’s eponymous syndicated daytime talk show by a year.

Originally set to now on Sept. 21, the talker is now slated to debut in Sept. 2021.

In a statement to our sister site , the studio said, “Nick Cannon will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience.

“[We] condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech,” the statement concluded, “It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

Earlier this week, ViacomCBS severed ties with the Wild ‘n Out host for promoting “hateful speech” and spreading “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” on his videotaped podcast, Cannon’s Class. Cannon quickly fired back at his former ViacomCBS bosses, before ultimately issuing a formal mea culpa.

“I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth,” he said. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from.”

The apology appeased his bosses at Fox, where Cannon hosts The Masked Singer. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate,” the network said. “This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.”