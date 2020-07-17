Nick Cannon Announces Break From Radio Show

Nick Cannon has announced than he will be taking a break from his popular radio show.

“Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education,” he tweeted.

“I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me. Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.”

The announcement comes after the podcast was dropped by ViacomCBS for allegedly making anti-Semitic remarks during an interview with Professor Griff.

Skyview Networks, who syndicates the show released a statement:

“Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused. While we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy.

“During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.”