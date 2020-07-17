Nick Cannon Announces Break From Radio Show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Nick Cannon has announced than he will be taking a break from his popular radio show.

 “Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education,” he tweeted.

“I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me. Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.”

