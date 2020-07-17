Nia Long: I Feel Bad For Will Smith & Jada Pinkett

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

It’s been a week since the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk, and Nia Long, who has a long-running friendship with the actor, says she feels bad for him and his wife following the scandal.

“I feel bad for Will and Jada right now, because they’ve been extremely vulnerable with their personal story. And it takes a lot of courage to do that,” Long told Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR