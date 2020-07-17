Nia Long: I Feel Bad For Will Smith & Jada Pinkett

It’s been a week since the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Red Table Talk, and Nia Long, who has a long-running friendship with the actor, says she feels bad for him and his wife following the scandal.

“I feel bad for Will and Jada right now, because they’ve been extremely vulnerable with their personal story. And it takes a lot of courage to do that,” Long told Entertainment Tonight.

“When you have a show like ‘Red Table Talk,’ you want to be what you are sharing with the world, and that’s gotta be a tremendous amount of pressure,” she continued. “We all have our ups and downs with love. Love is a complicated thing.”

During the Red Table Talk, Jada confessed that she had gotten into an “entanglement” with August Alsina four years ago. Both actors claim that they were separated at the time of the relationship, although Jada confessed that she started out as a “mother figure” to Alsina.