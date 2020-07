As the NFL looks to start its 2020 season on time in less than two months, there are some major financial components to it all amid the ongoing pandemic.

We’re seeing somewhat of a split between the players and league as it relates to how salary structures will work during a 2020 season that likely won’t seen fans in attendance.

We also now have more information regarding the salary cap and the 2021 season. It’s about as alarming as all get out.

NFLPA head suggests that salary cap could drop by $70 million next season