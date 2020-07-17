NFL lays out strict travel rules for 2020 season

NFL players have been demanding more answers as it relates to COVID-19 protocols heading into the 2020 season.

They are now getting them from the league. The NFL released travel rules for teams for the 2020 season, and they are strict.

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano:

No use of public or private transportation in other cities.

No leaving the hotel to go to restaurants open to the public.

No room visits by anyone outside of the traveling party.

No use of shared hotel facilities such as pools and gyms.

Masks required while traveling.

Buses at no more than 50% capacity.

At least one open seat between passengers on plane.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult to police this policy and will ultimately be left up to the teams.

The backdrop here is a lack of answers from the league and NFLPA as it relates to testing protocols. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has spoken out on it recently, as have other star players.

The NFL needs to ramp up its protocols ahead of the start of training camp.