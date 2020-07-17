NFL indicates Washington could face discipline over harassment allegations

The Washington Post published its highly anticipated article on Thursday that detailed sexual harassment allegations against five former Redskins employees. The team has hired an outside firm to investigate the claims, and the NFL hinted on Friday that disciplinary action could be forthcoming.

The NFL issued a brief statement condemning the alleged activity as “serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values.” League officials will meet with the attorneys Washington hired once their investigation is complete and “take any action based on the findings.”