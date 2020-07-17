Netflix offers free lifetime subscription to winner of The Old Guard video game competition

Netflix are offering a free subscription that will last 1,000 months (over 83 years) to the winner of a video game contest starting today (17 July).

The event is a promotional tie-in with The Old Guard, the recently released action-thriller about a group of immortal mercenaries, starring Charlize Theron.

To claim the prize, you have to score the highest points on Netflix’s official The Old Guard video game, a “browser-based, top-down beat ‘em up”.





In the game, you play as Theron’s character, Andromache of Scythia, and wield a double-bladed axe.

The competition comes to an end on Sunday (19 July), at which point Netflix will award the lifetime subscription to whoever tops the game’s leaderboard.

The Old Guard Game can be played here from 4pm on Friday 17 July.

The film is based on a series of comic books by Greg Rucka. As well as Theron, the Netflix original film stars KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film’s fight choreography and performances were met with praise in the aftermath of its release, but many people were critical of The Old Guard‘s music selection.

Viewers dubbed the use of ”cheesy” pop songs at the start of action scenes “cringeworthy”, and “so bad”.

In The Independent‘s review, Clarisse Loughrey writes: “The Old Guard draws from the brutal, bloody intimacy of the John Wick franchise. Theron, here as in Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road, fights like a finely tuned machine but finds tenderness between the punches.”