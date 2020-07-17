Netatmo’s HomeKit doorbell could be just around the corner

A highly anticipated HomeKit product that’s in the works is Netatmo’s Smart Video Doorbell. It was first announced back at CES 2019 and we’ve been patiently awaiting news on the launch of the sharp-looking smart doorbell. Now it looks like a release could be very close…

It’s 2020 and we’ve really only seen one true consumer-facing HomeKit doorbell with the Yobi B3. There is Robin who launched the first HomeKit doorbell on the market, but that’s more of a commercial doorbell with a $500+ price tag.

The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell is exciting as it comes with a clean, modern design, includes HomeKit support, no subscription fees, works via wired setups (no batteries to worry about charging), and comes from a company with a solid reputation for smart home devices. It will be a great addition to Netatmo’s HomeKit-enabled Smart Outdoor Security Camera and Smart Indoor Security Camera.

Other great features include 1080p resolution, 160-degree field of view, two-way talk, microSD card slot to record your own footage, and also the ability to save footage to Dropbox or an FTP server.

Spotted by reader Jason H., Netatmo recently updated the product page with a new installation guide that includes a 7-minute YouTube video and a downloadable guide.

It’s compatible with 8-24V low power wired chimes as well as 230V systems.

Easy installation in 5 steps:

Install the chime module next to your current chime Remove your existing doorbell Screw the wall mounting plate in place Connect the wires Fix the Video Doorbell to the mounting plate



Netatmo has also made a compatibility tool available to make sure your current wired doorbell setup will work with the HomeKit-enabled Smart Video Doorbell.

With both the new installation page and video going live on its website and the compatibility checker also being made available, hopefully a launch of the new HomeKit doorbell is imminent.

What do you think? Are you ready to pick up Netatmo’s Smart Video Doorbell when it launches? Or have you picked up something else already? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Thanks, Jason!

