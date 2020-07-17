Neetu Kapoor snapped out and about in the city

Rishi Kapoor’s passing away is something that has left an ever lasting void in the hearts of cinema lovers. The late actor was one of the most loved superstars of Bollywood and delivered some of the biggest blockbusters through his career. The loss obviously must have been tough to deal with for his family including wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Today, we spotted Neetu Kapoor who stepped out in the city after a long time. The veteran actress was seen wearing a grey top paired with a pair of black pants and a face mask. Kapoor waved out to the paparazzi gathered there before making her way to the car.

Take a look at the pictures below.