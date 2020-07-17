Necrobarista Launches on Apple Arcade: ‘Death, Coffee, and Feelings’

Experience a spellbinding story of necromancy, friendship, and letting go in “Necrobarista,” this week’s addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The game hails from Australian developer Route 59.

From the App Store description:

In a back-alley Melbourne cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. For Maddy Xiao—barista, amateur necromancer, and new owner of the Terminal—things couldn’t be better, as long as you’re not reminding her of the fact that she’s got an enforcer from the notoriously uncompromising Council of Death breathing down her neck.

“Necrobarista” is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month.

Necrobarista is also launching on Steam and GOG on July 22.