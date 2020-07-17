NATO has stopped health crisis becoming a security crisis: Stoltenberg By

© . Stoltenberg and Esper attend news conference at NATO HQ in Brussels



LONDON () – NATO has had to adjust but has been able to function during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure the health crisis does not become a security crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“NATO’s main task is to make sure that health crisis the COVID-19 crisis does not become a security crisis, and we have been able to do that,” he told BBC Radio.

“Of course we have adjusted some of the ways we do our activities… but the main message is that we have been able to uphold deterrence defence, our operational presence, throughout the pandemic.”