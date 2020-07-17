Nationals cleared to host games in D.C., will host Yankees on Opening Day

After some speculation about the Washington Nationals needing to play their games elsewhere, the team has been cleared to play opening night against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

“Nationals cleared to play in D.C., sources tell The Athletic,” Ken Rosenthal tweeted. “Opening series against Yankees will take place as scheduled. The Washington Post reported yesterday the team was exploring alternate sites due to city coronavirus regulations.”

MLB games are set to resume next week, with the Nationals defending their World Series title with a matchup against the Yankees. However, there became a growing concern that the Nationals would not be able to play at their home park in light of COVID-19. Washington was reportedly exploring hosting games in Fredericksburg or West Palm Beach, as local authorities were reportedly unwilling to wave protocols that call for anybody exposed to the coronavirus to self-quarantine for 14 days.