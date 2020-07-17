Naga Munchetty slams troll who calls her ‘that Asian bird who wears whatever the hell she wants’

Naga Munchetty publicly called out a pair of Twitter trolls on Thursday after they attacked her for what she was wearing on BBC Breakfast.

One – named Paul – derogatorily referred to the news anchor, 45, as ‘that Asian bird’ and slammed her for wearing ‘whatever the hell she wants’ to present the show.

It appeared to be a reaction to Naga’s footwear – a pair of silver brogues – as she sat alongside co-host Charlie Stayt who was in a suit and tie.

Clearly outraged at the funky shoes, Paul marched to Twitter to rant: ‘I never understand why Charlie has to wear a formal business suit and that Asian bird seems to be able to wear whatever the hell she wants?’

Naga replied to this with a simple: ‘Oh Paul!’

She then replied to another now-deleted tweet, which clearly also attacked the shoes.

It’s unclear whether this was from a different Paul or the same one, but Naga quipped in response: ‘Paul – Three suggestions: 1. Add a picture of yourself to your Twitter profile 2. Think about what you Tweet before you write 3. I’ll leave you to guess this one…’

Followers rushed to Naga’s defence, hailing her ‘stylish’ and ‘fabulous’, with some branding her the best morning TV anchor across the whole of UK television.

The newswoman’s ensemble was far from scruffy, as Naga slipped into a navy blouse with red hearts dotted around it and black slacks.

Feisty Naga recently revealed she adored the Emily Bronte classic Wuthering Heights because its female star is cruel.

‘It showed me that women do not have to be likeable, that they can be hateful and that love isn’t glorious. I sound so dark by saying that – dark of heart,’ she told The Mail On Sunday last week.

‘Cathy is a hateful character, she is cruel. And I love her, I absolutely love her. Does that sound really awful?’

In May, Naga confirmed that ‘all four main presenters of BBC Breakfast’ are now paid the same following an equal salary complaint to the broadcaster in 2017.

The presenter was one of more than 100 female employees at the station who made complaints against the corporation over equal pay.

Career: Naga is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team, having joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 [pictured with Dan Walker]

She, Charlie, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker are now all paid equally, which was not the case before the complaint was made.

She said: ‘There are four main presenters who present three days a week, we do the same job, we have the same level of responsibility, the same expectation; we should be paid the same.’

Naga is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team, having joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014.

In 2016, Naga said she is ‘not there to be abused’ as she spoke out about the horrendous racial and sexist abuse she is bombarded with on Twitter.

She said she accepts that criticism is part of her role in the public eye but will always call out those who are simply abusive.

Previous tweets have claimed the award-winning journalist is only employed at the BBC for her ethnicity, but have also criticised her hair, glasses and even made distasteful sexual remarks.

The presenter regularly replies to trolls, often ending tweets with a trademark ‘BLOCKED’, with her fans then jumping to her defence and criticising the abuser.

She told the Daily Mirror: ‘I’m on telly, I’m in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine. But I’m not there to be abused. Nobody is there to be abused.

‘You don’t abuse someone while they’re doing their job, and you don’t make racist, sexist or bigoted comments.

‘If someone says, “She did a bad job of that interview, I’ve come away and not understood anything”, I would go back and re-examine that interview.

‘Racist and sexist stuff, I just think, “You’re an idiot.”‘