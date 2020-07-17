Mother-of-five who gave birth to QUADRUPLETS shows off her incredible transformation

A mother-of-five who had sagging breasts an excess skin that hung from her stomach after giving birth to quadruplets has proudly unveiled her incredible transformation following extensive plastic surgery.

Michelle Zamora, 31, was given a full mommy makeover on episode two of Netflix’s new series Skin Decision: Before and After, which stars plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin expert to the stars ‘Nurse Jamie’ Sherrill.

‘The biggest surprise out of this whole process I think is my mental state,’ the mom said after debuting her new look. ‘I didn’t think I was going to have as much confidence that I have now. I always thought that no matter what I was going to have some kind of insecurity, but I love myself again.’

Michelle and her husband struggled with infertility for three years before she got pregnant with her first son via intrauterine insemination. A year after he was born, she returned to the fertility clinic and got pregnant with quadruplets.

‘I was so happy,’ she recalled. ‘My husband, after he got used to the idea, he was super excited to be the quad dad. He’s a proud dad. I’m a proud mom.’

Michelle said she ‘gained a good amount of weight’ with her first pregnancy, but it was nothing compared to how her body changed while carrying four babies at once.

‘With the quadruplets, there were so many babies pushing on so many different things inside of me, it was like my whole entire body was pregnant,’ she explained. ‘And I knew that there is no coming back from this.’

Not only did she have the stress of taking care of four newborns, but her then-two-year-old son was diagnosed with autism right after his siblings were born.

‘I have these five kids that need every part of me, and how dare I think of myself,’ Michelle said. ‘But I know I really need to take a little bit of for myself because that, in the end, is going to make me a better mom.

‘I am ready. I am so ready to bring back the old me and have self-confidence again.’

When Michelle met with Dr. Nazarian and Nurse Jamie — who has triplets — for her first consultation, she explained that her skin has ‘been stretched to the max.’

‘It still feels in some things that I wear, like, I still look pregnant,’ she said, admitting she will only let her husband touch her in certain places.

‘It has changed our relationship so much,’ she said of her postpartum body.

As part of the show, patients consult with Dr. Nazarian and Nurse Jamie about various issues with their appearance and skin. The two experts then decide whether the best course of action is surgical, non-invasive cosmetic procedures, or a mix of both.

In Michelle’s case, Nurse Jamie deferred to Dr. Nazarian, who recommended a tummy tuck, liposuction on her upper and lower back, and a breast lift.

She also suggested buccal fat removal to reduce her prominent cheeks, and Michelle happily agreed to all the procedures.

Going into the surgery, the mother-of-five was worried about the pain, but she was also afraid to be away from her kids.

‘I am always going to worry about them because my kids are always going to be the number ones in my life,’ she said.

Dr. Nazarian performed a tummy tuck and breast lift during the surgery. She also did liposuction on Michelle’s back and transferred the fat to her breasts to fill them at the top.

Eight weeks into her recovery, Michelle proudly shared that she tried on bikinis, and for the first , she liked what she saw in the mirror. She did a little fashion for her kids, who clapped and told her she looked pretty.

To complete her makeover, she was given some fillers in her jaw and her lip to make her look even more youthful.

At the end of the episode, she proudly showed off of her flat stomach, perky breasts, and sculpted jawline.

‘Once I became a mom, the Michelle before that was gone. Now, this brought her back,’ she said. ‘I feel my age. I feel 30. I feel just alive again.’