Monica Lewisnky Is The Queen Of Twitter

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

This is Monica Lewinsky. If you’re old enough to know what made her famous, then I won’t repeat myself. If you’re not, I’d like to highlight her current accomplishments, including, but not limited to: anti-bullying activist, TED Talk speaker, and muse of many a rap lyric.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Well, I’m here to add another title to her belt: queen of Twitter. I’m not kidding, Mon’s quote-tweets and comebacks on the app are the stuff of legend:

If you don’t believe me, take a look at some of Monica’s best tweets that I’ve curated for your viewing pleasure:

3.

a cautionary tale: when zooming on phone, pay extra attention to replying privately vs everyone. was thrilled to share i was still in pj’s sans bra with my TED speaker community.

9.

i get a version of this tweet a lot. and i feel like i finally nailed the reply today. so, ya know, showing off!

i get a version of this tweet a lot. and i feel like i finally nailed the reply today.
so, ya know, showing off!

13.

@KymLang my first job out of college was at the white house. yeah, i definitely wouldn't have had a career that might have gotten me invited to a philanthropy summit.

@KymLang my first job out of college was at the white house. yeah, i definitely wouldn’t have had a career that might have gotten me invited to a philanthropy summit.

14.

#NationalInternDay cannot. believe. that. is. a. thing. *exit stage left* 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

#NationalInternDay
cannot. believe. that. is. a. thing.
*exit stage left*
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

16.

“What’s your name?” “Monica.” “Like Monica from Friends?” “Yes. Yes exactly.” https://t.co/5q75NwGtYf

“What’s your name?”

“Monica.”

“Like Monica from Friends?”

“Yes. Yes exactly.” https://t.co/5q75NwGtYf

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR