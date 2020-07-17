MLB releases promising coronavirus test results ahead of Opening Day

MLB and the MLB Players Association released promising news regarding recent coronavirus testing less than one week before the July 23 Opening Day doubleheader scheduled amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Per an official joint statement, MLB and the MLBPA disclosed that 10,548 tests from the past week returned only six positive coronavirus results. Five of the positives were among players, while the other was a staff member. In total, 0.05% of those tested were positive for the virus.

Additionally, MLB received zero positive test results over a five-day period. Since the start of spring training 2.0, 23 of 17,949 samples (0.1%) returned positive results.

Friday’s announcement gives baseball fans plenty to hope ahead of the weekend. The numbers indicate a wide majority of players and staff are on their best behavior when away from training sessions, and also offers data to prove wearing masks and following social-distancing protocols, when possible, slows the spread of the virus among athletes who work together daily.

Unlike how the NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League all returned to action, MLB players are traveling around the country and into Canada for games. Friday’s testing results seem to prove the season can get underway next week without a problem.

We’ll see what happens when players begin journeying away from their homes and comfort zones.

None of the top-tier European soccer leagues that returned in May and June have shut down due to virus outbreaks among clubs as of July 17.