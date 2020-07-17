Microsoft Retires Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

As Microsoft prepares to launch its Xbox Series X this holiday season, it’s decided to shelve two of its current-generation consoles.

Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, the company told The Verge in a statement on Thursday. Microsoft called the move a “natural step” as it prepares for the next generation of consoles, but added that consumers will still be able to buy the hardware while supplies last.

The Xbox One S, unlike the All-Digital Edition, offers disc support, and it will remain in production and continue to be sold around the globe.

“Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition have been hard to find in recent weeks. The All-Digital Edition is already sold out on Microsoft’s Xbox site, and GameStop is only selling the consoles in-store.

Microsoft hasn’t said why it discontinued two of its consoles but kept the Xbox One S in production, and has not yet responded to a request for comment. We will update this story when we hear back. The company also hasn’t provided insight into why it shelved the consoles now. Last generation, Microsoft discontinued the Xbox 360 in 2016 — nearly three years after the Xbox One launched in 2013.

The Xbox Series X is slated to launch this holiday season. It could be accompanied by a long-rumored but unconfirmed disc-less alternative called the Xbox Series S.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has said on several occasions that Microsoft’s next-generation hardware will work with games made for all four Xbox generations. That, along with a desire to clear its manufacturing line to produce more next-generation units in time for the holidays, could have been enough for Microsoft to discontinue its consoles now.

Indeed, all signs point to a strong debut for next-generation hardware. Just this week, Sony reportedly doubled its PlayStation 5 forecast and now wants to produce 10 million PlayStation 5 units by the end of the year. According to those reports, Sony expects video game hardware demand to be strong this winter as people around the globe stay inside while the pandemic rages on.

Updated at 11:56 a.m. PT to include more details.

