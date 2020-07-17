Michael Maguire Wests Tigers halves, Benji Marshall, Luke Brooks

Michael Maguire has sent his message loud and clear; ‘if you’re a half who shirks defence you’re out of my team’.

Yet, six weeks after he rocked the competition by dropping Benji Marshall from his side despite two man of the match performances to open the season, the Wests Tigers coach is still looking for answers.

Luke Brooks, the 2018 Dally M Halfback of the Year, is the latest to feel his wrath, dropped to the bench for tonight’s clash with the Broncos even as Josh Reynolds cools his heels on the sidelines thanks to an ill-disciplined act in last week’s loss to the Rabbitohs.

For the first time in Maguire’s reign at the joint venture, Brooks has been dropped to the bench, keeping the club’s halves rotation spinning like a top as young Billy Walters gets his chance alongside the recalled Marshall.

One of the best defensive halfbacks the game has ever seen, Andrew Johns has come out in support of Maguire’s hardline stance with his halves, telling Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth he had rightfully set high standards for his stars and urging “every other club” to do the same.

However, when the dust settles and Maguire is forced to pick and stick with his best team to give them the best chance of playing finals football, Johns says the two halves who have felt the axe are the ones to bring back together.

“From afar I would have Brooks at halfback, Benji at No.6 and Reynolds at No.14,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“Reynolds coming on and playing dummy half or even playing lock and just buzzing around. But for me the ideal halves pairing moving forward, and I think they complement each other, is Brooks at halfback, Benji at five-eighth; if they decide to tackle.”

That last caveat from Johns is the key. Both Marshall and Brooks need to start making their tackles if they are to re-establish the combination that looked to be a no-brainer earlier in the season.

Prior to the NRL’s COVID-19 enforced suspension, Marshall was one of the form players in the competition and was attracting rave reviews for having turned back the clock since his emotional return to the Tigers.

The 35-year-old still has those performances to fall back on and he was in sparkling touch again last week after he was injected off the bench.

It’s been a different story for Brooks, however, who has struggled in attack to compound his horrible night in defence against the Rabbitohs.

Johns is puzzled by Brooks’ formline, considering he was tipped for representative honours early in his career and elevated himself into that conversation during his outstanding 2018 campaign.

“I thought Luke Brooks this year would, with the faster ruck and the quicker game and more room around the ruck, I thought it would really suit his play but he seems to have got to that spot (plateau),” Johns said.

“When he first started, the first couple of years, I thought he was an out and out rep player, I thought he was going to be one of those truly elite halfbacks but he’s sort of stopped his development.

“I don’t know what it is, for whatever reason, but I’d love to see him get back on track.”

