Messenger screen sharing: How to use the new screen sharing feature on Messenger app

Facebook has added a new feature to Facebook Messenger app that allows users to share their screen with friends and family during an ongoing video call. Users can now share their screens on one-on-one conversations or during a group video all.

Wondering how to use the new screen sharing feature on Facebook Messenger? Follow our step-by-step guide:



First things first:

For now, Facebook Messenger screen sharing feature is limited to up to eight people in a group video call. Also, the feature can only be accessed during an ongoing video call.

Pre-requisites:



Latest version of Messenger app

Working internet connection

Facebook login credentials

Steps to share screen using Facebook Messenger app



1. Open Facebook Messenger app on your smartphone



2. Assuming you’re already logged in if now, login using Facebook login credentials



3. Now, make a one-on-one video call or group video call with maximum of eight people



4. After this, swipe up the bottom panel where you see all the controls for video call



5. You’ll see a new ‘Share Your Screen’ option, tap on it



6. It will then prompt a popup saying ‘Exposing sensitive info during casting/recording, accept the prompt by tapping on Start now button



Your screen is now shared with others.