Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans start time, results, news for 2020 round 10

The Melbourne Storm will have a different starting line-up when they clash with the Gold Coast Titans on Friday evening.

The Storm this week were boosted by the return of playmaker Cameron Munster who will now join Jahrome Hughes in the halves. Ryley Jacks has been left out of the side as a result.

However, that’s not the only change for the Storm with coach Craig Bellamy making the bold decision to start Brandon Smith at prop who replaces the injured Jesse Bromwich.

Standing at 180cm and weighing 94kg, Smith surprisingly isn’t unfamiliar with playing the prop position.

Smith, who usually comes off the bench and slots in at either hooker or lock, spent a little bit time at prop when he came off the interchange for Melbourne when they clashed with the Knights back in round 5.

The Storm will also welcome back Felise Kaufusi who returns to the side as Tino Faasuamaleaui shifts to the bench.