Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard: I Was Not With Her That Night!!

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard has spoken out after fans wondered where he was at the time Meg was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

 “If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during Sunday mornings events, but you know why,” he writes.

He continued, “If you don’t know her or me well enough, we good. I’m here now snd [sic] she’ll never step foot outside without me plus some n*ggas who don’t aim at feet.”

