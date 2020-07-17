Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard: I Was Not With Her That Night!!

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard has spoken out after fans wondered where he was at the time Meg was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

“If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during Sunday mornings events, but you know why,” he writes.

He continued, “If you don’t know her or me well enough, we good. I’m here now snd [sic] she’ll never step foot outside without me plus some n*ggas who don’t aim at feet.”

Lanez was arrested and then later released on $35,000 bail. He was charged with having a concealed firearm in the vehicle he was driving with, which is a felony. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

Police have said that they are still investigating him for other charges but according to several reports, Meg and other witnesses are not cooperating. That’s why he has not received more serious charges.