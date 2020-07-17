Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case now assault with deadly weapon

Roommates, the LAPD has now opened an assault with a deadly weapon investigation into allegations surrounding Tory Lanez regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to TMZ.

As we previously reported, Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot early Sunday morning. New reports claimed that Tory allegedly tried to shoot her as she “was trying to leave”.

At the time, Tory was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon, however, the new investigation of assault with a deadly weapon could mean that new charges may be brought against him.

Megan has given her take on what went down that night, and she also spoke about how the situation has been traumatizing her for.

