Meet Beatrice’s high-achieving in-laws! | Daily Mail Online

So comfortable is Princess Beatrice is the company of her new in-laws that the royal, who has wed boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in a secret ceremony, it has been announced today, that she even spent lockdown at the home of her very well-connected new mother-in-law, Nikki Shale.

Princess Beatrice married Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, with both Edo’s father, Italian aristocrat Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and his mother thought to be in attendance.

The couple were due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace on 29 May but their ceremony was postponed due to Covid-19 and no new date was given by the palace at the . It is thought the couple exchanged vows today at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

With her wedding comes a potential new title from Edo’s Italian aristocratic heritage, with ‘Contessa’ and ‘Nobile Donna’ among those Beatrice could add to her already regal name.

The 31-year-old royal has officially become daughter-in-law to skiing star and Italian count Alessandro – who has dual Italian and UK citizenship – and his former wife, three-times married Nikki, who mixes in English high society and gained an MBE when David Cameron announced his honours list after leaving Number 10.

The couple divorced when their son and his sister Natalie were young, with Nikki now on her third marriage to sculptor David William-Ellis, following the tragic death of her second husband Christopher Shale in 2011 at the age of 56.

We said I do! Princess Beatrice has tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it was announced today. The royal, 31, has become daughter-in-law to ex skiing star and Italian count Alessandro and his first wife Nikki Shale

Beatrice’s new father-in-law holds both British and Italian citizenship and competed for Great Britain as a skier at the 1972 Winter Olympics. He resides mainly in Provence, with his third wife Ebba, but Edo stands to inherit his Italian palazzo, Villa Mapelli Mozzi, which is just outside of Milan

Beatrice could become ‘Contessa’ and ‘Nobile Donna’ following her marriage into Italian aristocracy: Edo is heir to Villa Mapelli Mozzi, a stunning palazzo

Edo’s mother Nikki Shale hosted the happy couple during lockdown at her £1.5 million home in Chipping Norton (pictured, Nikki with her MBE in 2019)

Well-connected: Nikki was married to Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron, before his death at Glastonbury Festival (pictured, Edo with Nikki and David Cameron in 2011 after the memorial service)

Both Edo’s parents expressed their delight at the couple’s engagement, with Edo likely to inherit his father Alessandro’s (known as Alex) Italian palazzo

Alessandro, an Italian count now 69 and known informally as Alex, skied for Great Britain at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan, and is a firm fixture in European high society. He is currently married to his third wife, Ebba, and the couple live in Provence.

Beatrice has long enjoyed a close relationship with her property developer husband’s father.

The count is keen for the Italian lineage to continue, it seems. He told last year: ‘Edoardo is the only male descendant taking the family into the next generation. He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.’

Edo stands to inherit his father’s glamorous palazzo, Villa Mapelli Mozzi, which is a stone’s throw from Milan in Northern Italy.

Beatrice’s new husband also has a very close relationship with his mother, with the then soon-to-be-marrieds spending recent months at Shale’s £1.5 million country house near Chipping Norton.

Shale has been a friend of the Yorks for decades and is considered well connected in high society – she once owned a successful property company.

Edo’s mother split from Alessandro when her son was young, keeping custody of Edo and his sister Natalia, while her former husband moved to France to live.

Shale’s second husband, Edo’s step-father, was Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and a close friend of former prime minister David Cameron. He collapsed and died in 2011 at Glasonbury Festival, after going missing for about 18 hours before he was found in a cubicle in the VIP area.

An inquest subsequently found he had been suffering from undiagnosed heart disease resulting from high blood pressure.

Nikki with new husband sculptor David William-Ellis; she became engaged to the sculptor in 2016, with Edo congratulating the couple on social media, writing ‘I’m over the moon for you both’

His stepfather and Nikki’s second husband was Christopher Shale (pictured), a senior Tory and a close friend of former prime minister David Cameron. He died in 2011

Family affair: Beatrice has known Edo’s parents since childhood and is said to be comfortable in the company of her new in-laws

Princess Beatrice and Edo have kept a low profile after postponing their May 29 wedding, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

So devoted was Edo to his stepfather that he named his son Christopher, with ex partner Dara Huang, after him. Beatrice and the rest of her family attended the funeral, with Nikki eventually becoming engaged for the third to sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

Supportive son Edo posted a photo of the couple on their engagement in 2016, writing: ‘I’m over the moon for you both’.

Princess Beatrice’s nuptials had been due to take place next week in St James’ Palace on May 29th but were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Duchess of York said at the : ‘It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.

‘Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine.

‘But I’m missing my other daughter but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.’

While Princess Eugenie and Fergie have been active on social media throughout the pandemic, Princess Beatrice has kept a lower profile – although clearly wedding planning was very much on the cards.

The royal has shared two video messages with patronages during the lockdown period from what was an unknown location.

Princess Beatrice with sister Princess Eugenie and parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Beatrice, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, was set to walk down the aisle in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London.

The princess was overjoyed after becoming engaged on a weekend trip to Italy last September, and the couple said they could not wait to be married.

But plans were changed after the Government called on all people in the UK, particularly the over-70s, to avoid all non-essential contact and travel as part of unprecedented peacetime measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

And in April, Boris Johnson put a ban on weddings as the virus raged through the UK public.