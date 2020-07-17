Mase: I Wanna See T.I. Verzuz Rick Ross

T.I. is desperately trying to battle 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle online, but former bad boy artist Mase says he wants to see Tip go up against Florida rapper, Rick Ross.

“I’d have to go with 50. I’m from New York,” Mase told Mreck TV. “I think T.I. got a lot of great records. I would wanna see T.I. versus Ross, though. I think Ross would be more with [what] the South need because he wanna claim that King Of The South. He gotta beat Ross.”

50 has been avoiding T.I’s requests but T.I. says he believes his catalog is strong enough to defeat Fif if he ever caves.

“I’m doper,” said T.I. “I don’t care who sold however many records, I don’t care who has more number ones whether that means I’m up, meaning I have more number ones, more records sold, less records sold. Don’t care about that. I think my catalog is doper.”