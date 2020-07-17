Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Premiere Officially Delayed

It was to be expected, but it still sucks: The Marvel and Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier officially won’t make its August debut. The streaming service recently announced the list of new titles hitting the platform in August, and the Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie limited series was not among them. A source confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the premiere has been delayed.

None of this is a surprise, of course; in March, production on the Marvel series was halted in Prague as a result of the spread of COVID-19, making the comic book show one of the first to shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in a video posted to YouTube for Muscle & Fitness on March 25, Stan revealed he didn’t know when production would begin again.

“We were lucky to get far enough. We haven’t finished. The plan is to go back whenever we can, whenever that might be, to finish,” he said. “Whenever we can turn this thing around and people can get back together, we can pick back up, but I just don’t know at this point.”

The six-episode series still hasn’t not returned to finish production, though hopefully that will change soon as the Czech Republic announced it would resume TV and film production back in May.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up in the wake of the events of last year’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) pass on the iconic Captain America shield to Sam (Mackie). Although we don’t know much about the plot of the series, we do know someone is attempting to restart the Super Soldier program, and Bucky (Stan) has recruited Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) to help stop it.

The series was written by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland. It also stars Emily VanCamp, who reprises her role as Peggy Carter’s niece, Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who, in the comics, is currently known as U.S. Agent, but before that, was known as Super-Patriot, who openly opposed Captain America. It’ll be interesting to see if that’s still the case.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and The Winter SoldierPhoto: Marvel Studios