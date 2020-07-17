Mark Cuban offers advice to Daniel Snyder on handling sexual harassment accusations

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban offered some advice to Daniel Snyder, owner of Washington’s football team, on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment occurring in a workplace.

In 2018, Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks were the subject of a Sports Illustrated article that accused the team of fostering an environment that was uncomfortable for women. The accusations centered around the team’s CEO and president, who was accused of inappropriate conduct.

Cuban, who has owned the Mavs since 2000, took responsibility for the situation and vowed to improve it. He overhauled the front office and organizational culture, and pledged donations to groups to benefit women.

“If you know Dan Snyder, if you’re involved with the Redskins, if you connect to them, tell Dan and tell his senior management you’ve got to just recognize what you did right and what you did wrong,” Cuban said on his “Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” radio show on SiriusXM Thursday night. “You have to accept the mistakes you made. That’s painful. I made a lot of mistakes. And that’s the only way this is going to get resolved.”

Snyder’s team was the subject of a Washington Post article published on Thursday. The article cited 15 women who made allegations of sexual harassment that went on in the organization. The allegations centered around five people, all of whom are no longer with the team. Three were fired/left within the last week, while the other two left in previous years.

On Friday, Snyder issued a statement in response to the allegations.