Manly Sea Eagles Addin Fonua-Blake flu vaccination, suspension

The flu vaccination stands between Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake and his return from suspension, after Des Hasler confirmed that the front-rower’s decision not to have the jab would likely prevent him from facing the Cowboys in Townsville next week.

The Sea Eagles are in a concerning form slump after losing gun fullback Tom Trbojevic to a hamstring injury four weeks ago.

They have lost the last three matches straight and are staring down the barrel of a four-match losing streak unless they canconjure an unlikely upset against the ladder-leading Eels on Saturday night.

It’s tough times for Hasler’s men and their woes now look set to be compounded twice by Fonua-Blake, first thanks to his ill-disciplined spray of referee Grant Atkins, second due to his stance that will prevent him from travelling to Queensland for the first match that follows his two-match suspension.

The Queensland Government is firm on not allowing any player or staff member into the state without having the flu vaccination, meaning he is set to spend yet another week on the sidelines.

“At the moment, the flu vaccination is compulsory,” Hasler told reporters on Friday.

When asked if it meant Fonua-Blake would be unavailable he replied: “That is correct.”

Hasler’s comments follow an interview Fonua-Blake did with The Sydney Morning Herald, in which he claimed he had Hasler’s support to stick to his anti-vaccination beliefs.

“I had a word with Des and he’s definitely not pressuring me to make any decisions just because we’re playing up there [in Townsville],” Fonua-Blake said last week.

“He knows the decision I’ve made is for me and my family.”

Fonua-Blake’s continued absence is a huge blow for the Sea Eagles, with his value to the side put in context by the fact that he was earlier this week voted by his peers as the best front-rower in the game in the NRL.com Players’ Poll.

He currently joins Trbojevic and star five-eighth Dylan Walker on the sidelines as Manly search for answers to arrest a form slump that threatens to derail their top-eight hopes.

The Sea Eagles currently sit 10th on the ladder, equal on points with the eighth placed Wests Tigers, however their reliance in Trbojevic in particular has been proven by their consistent inability to win games without him.

The star fullback is still a month or so away from a return, while Walker is not due back until Round 12 at the earliest.

Following Saturday night’s clash with the Eels, the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys (away) and the Panthers (home), before meeting the Warriors at Lottoland in Round 13.

