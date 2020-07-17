Madonna Leaks Topless Pic After New Plastic Surgery On Face, Breasts & Butt!! (Pic)

Pop legend Madonna leaked a thirst trap photo on Instagram a few days ago, MTO News has learned. The 61-year-old singer released a new topless photo of herself, which shows off all her latest surgeries.

According to recent reports, Madonna recently underwent a series of surgeries including breast and butt implants, a full facelift, and chin and cheek implants.

And here are the results:

Madonna, full name Madonna Louise Ciccone, has sold over 300 million records worldwide and is certified as the best-selling female music artist of all time by Guinness World Records.

According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history. She holds the record for the most number-one singles by a female artist in Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

She remains the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating the U.S. $1.4 billion from her concert tickets. Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, her first year of eligibility. VH1 ranked her atop the 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Rolling Stone listed her among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.