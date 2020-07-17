Lightning Startup Zap Raises $3.5M From Investors Including Morgan Creek By Cointelegraph

Lightning Startup Zap Raises $3.5M From Investors Including Morgan Creek
Zap, the Lightning startup behind a non-custodial wallet, has raised $3.5 million in a seed round in April.
As reported by Forbes on July 15, previously undiscovered filings by the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission revealed Zap raised $3.5 million in the April seed round with investors including Green Oaks Capital and Morgan Creek Digital, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.