Latest Lenovo Legion Pro render showcases its pop-up side camera

Isaac Novak
Another leaked render of the Lenovo Legion Pro showcases the handset’s pop-up camera. 91mobiles spotted the leak on JD.com’s reservation page

Now, this is a weird phone. The Legion Pro gaming phone render shows a pop-up camera on the side of the device.

The handset also includes dual front-firing speakers with red accents. Additionally, the device might also use RGB lighting.

Rumours indicate the phone’s specs include a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, runs Android 10 with Legion OS and Lenovo ZUI 12.

The weird pop-up camera sports a 20-megapixel sensor, and on the back, the device features a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.  The rear cameras are also in a weird spot, Lenovo placed them in the centre of the device’s rear.

Lenovo will unveil the Legion Pro handset on July 22nd.

Image Credit: JD.com

Source: 91mobiles, JD.com

